ECRI: US "Unambiguously" in Recession

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, citing an index of gauges that track US economic performance on a weekly basis, says that the US economy “is exhibiting a pronounced, pervasive and persistent decline that is unambiguously recessionary.” The ECRI is famous for successfully predicting the 2001 downturn and now joins a swelling number of organisations forecasting gloom and doom.



