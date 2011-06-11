US

ECRI: All You People Saying This Is A "Soft Patch" Are Dreaming -- The Economic Slowdown Will Be "Sustained"

Cullen Roche

Good comments here by Lakshman Achuthan of the ECRI.  He says we are on the verge of a “sustained slowdown”.  

Contrary to many of the big banks (who have been saying that the current slowdown is just a temporary blip) Achuthan is saying that a second half recovery is simply “not in the cards”.  

If you’ll recall, Achuthan was quite vocal last summer saying there would be no double dip.  (h/t to Barry Ritholtz for the video).

Source: CNBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.