The ECRI index has pulled back slightly to an annualized negative 9.2%, according to Reuters (via Zero Hedge).Previously, it was at a negative 10.1%. Zero Hedge suggests that anything less than negative 10 indicates a potential recession.



So the Economic Cycle Research Institute’s leading indicator has pulled back, but not by much.

