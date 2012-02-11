ECRI's Puzzling Recession Call Got Weaker AGAIN

The Weekly Leading Index (WLI) growth indicator of the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) posted -4.3 in its latest reading, data through February 3rd. The latest public data point is a reduced contraction from last week’s -5.3 (a slight downward revision from the previously reported -5.2). This is the highest level (i.e., least negative) since August 26th of last year. The underlying WLI increased fractionally from an adjusted 123.0 to 123.3 (see the third chart below).



Early last December Lakshman Achuthan, the Co-founder of ECRI, spoke with Tom Keene on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance Midday. You can watch the video on the ECRI website here, with bold heading Recession Update. The eight-minute video is well worth watching in its entirely. I’ve retained this link since my December 9th weekly update because ECRI continues to feature it as the lead on its website, which we must assume is an ongoing affirmation of their recession call.

Obviously, ECRI’s recession call remains quite controversial in financial circles. The perma-bears are generally supportive of the forecast, while the predominantly bullish mainstream financial view ranges from highly sceptical to dismissive. The credibility of the ECRI call has been undermined by a number of recent economic indicators, including today’s better-than-expected decline in the unemployment rate. Likewise the unabated rally in major US indexes since the ECRI call casts additional doubt on their position.

The History of ECRI’s Recession Call

On September 30th, ECRI publicly announced that the U.S. is tipping into a recession, a call the Institute had announced to its private clients on September 21st. Here is an excerpt from the announcement: