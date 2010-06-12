WATCH OUT: The ECRI Leading Indicators Just Went Negative

Via Barrons:



The Economic Cycle Research Institute today offered up its view of last week’s “weekly leading indicators,” a closely watched private mailing, today showed a dip in the indicator for the week ended last Friday to 123.2, a decline of 3.5%, in contrast to the 0.3% rise the preceding week.

The Institute’s Lakshman Achuthan, however, remarked that “While the plunge in WLI growth to a one-year low assures a significant slowing in U.S. economic growth in the coming months, the recent weakness has not lasted long enough to signal a new recession threat.”

The ECRI notice follows better-than-expected consumer confidence data this morning from the University of Michigan, but also a smaller-than-expected gain in business inventories in Apri, this morning’s weak retail sales data for May and, of course, last Friday’s disappointing jobs number.

Photo: pragcap.com

This post originally appeared at The Pragmatic Capitalist.

