The ECRI Falls Even Further Into 'Certain Recession' Territory

The Economic Cycle Research Institute ‘s leading indicator has fallen even further.



Zero Hedge:

The ECRI Leading Indicator has just moved further into certain recession territory, hitting -10.7 for the most recent week (the previous revised number is -10.5).

Not so sure if ‘certain recession’ is the correct read here, but at the very least the U.S. is certainly experiencing a growth slow-down, which will probably continue. Note the ECRI’s own creators have rebutted proclamations that their falling indicator signaled of recession’ in the past.

