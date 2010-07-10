ECRI INDEX HITS A NEW LOW

The ECRI’s leading index continues to hit new lows this week despite the equity market rally (via Reuters):



“A measure of future U.S. economic growth fell to the lowest since July 2009, indicating that the economy will continue to slow, a research group saiD on Friday.

The

, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 121.5 for the week ended July 2, down from 122.3 in the prior week. That was the lowest level since July 24, 2009 when it stood at 120.3. The index’s annualized growth rate fell to -8.3 per cent after a -7.6 per cent growth rate a week earlier.”

