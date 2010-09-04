ECRI Index Just Collapsed Below -10% Again

The Economic Cycle Research Institute ‘s (ECRI) leading indicator has dipped below -10% again, reports Zero Hedge. The -10% level is a ‘definitive double dip’ threshold, according to ZH, and if the ECRI tells you otherwise, which they probably will, then they’re just spinsters against their own self-calculated index says ZH:



One can only imagine what the spin proffered by the index creators will be this time: it was suddenly very credible last week, hopefully that credibility persists as it reaffirms a definitive double dip yet again.

