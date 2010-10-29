ECRI Chief: We Can Categorically Say There Is NO Double Dip

Lakshman Achuthan, the head of the ECRI, which publishes a highly watched leading-indicators report, categorically denies that there will be a double dip.



Given the focus on the ECRI leading indicators this summer — an index that prompted David Rosenberg and others to see a double dip — this is pretty remarkable stuff.

He says the Fed is behind the curve, and not seeing the comeback in the economy that ECRI is already seeing in October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.