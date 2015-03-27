The crazy, wind-powered life of Dale Vince, Britain's richest hippie

Wikicommons Dale Vince is now worth £107 million.

Dale Vince, the CEO of Britain’s biggest green energy supplier Ecotricity, is not your typical multimillionaire corporate executive.

He left school at 15 to join a hippie commune where he lived in an old fire engine. Through his environmental activism, he managed to turn a makeshift turbine, which generated electricity for his dilapidated travelling home on wheels, into a massive green energy empire that now has more than 155,000 customers.

But he is also famous for his legal spats.

He’s currently suing Elon Musk’s Tesla for allegedly stealing Ecotricity’s intellectual property. His ex-wife Kathleen Wyatt is also trying to claim millions of pounds in child-support cash from him, despite their divorce in 1992, four years before he even launched Ecotricity.

His life is still pretty wild. We pieced together his biography from interviews and reports from the Daily Mail, The Independent, and the Guardian.

