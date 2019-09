Unemployment rate surpasses estimates of 7.9%. Total lost jobs of 651,000 is right about on estimates.



The only growing sector: government.

Stocks whipsawed on the news, and are now marginally higher, but basically it’s just noise. It was a terrible month, and both December and January were revised lower.

