Don’t expect the economy to rebound like it did from previous lockdowns, Commonwealth Bank economist warns

Australians went shopping to farewell 2020. (Alexander Bogatyrev, SOPA Images, LightRocket via Getty Images)

Australia’s economy may not snap back from the latest COVID-19 lockdowns as it has in the past, says Commonwealth Bank economist Gareth Aird.

It is uncertain how businesses and governments will react to the Delta strain as vaccinations rise and lockdowns dissipate, he said.

However, the Reserve Bank of Australia has predicted a “rebound” later in 2021.

Australia will experience a staggered and turbulent recovery from the latest round of lockdown measures, the nation’s biggest retail lender suggests, with the Delta variant of COVID-19 and patchy fiscal support set to have lingering impacts on productivity.

The national economy defied the gloomiest economic predictions through late 2020 and much of early 2021, as the GDP rebounded, consumer spending proved resilient to snap lockdowns, and unemployment sank below pre-pandemic levels.

That snap-back was present in the minds of Reserve Bank of Australia board members, whose latest meeting forecast a “rebound from the current setback later in the year as restrictions are eased, consistent with the previously observed pattern in Australia and overseas.”

But the Australian economy is unlikely to immediately bounce back once harsh restrictions are lifted in NSW and Victoria, said Gareth Aird, Commonwealth Bank’s head of Australian economics.

Speaking to The Australian, Aird said “the economic reopening, particularly in NSW, will be very different to exiting previous lockdowns.”

With vaccination rates heralded as the only way for Australia to leave lockdown restrictions behind, the nation must brace for infections to emerge in a largely-vaccinated population, Aird said.

This adjustment period means the next resurgence will be a “bumpy ride”, Aird said, meaning it will take some time for the economy to build up steam.

While acknowledging the latest slowdown, other banks have a slightly different take.

On Monday, Westpac announced it has slashed its September quarter GDP estimate from -2.2% to -2.6%.

NSW building sites — a key driver of the state’s economic activity — are expected to remain below 50% capacity until October, Westpac said.

Yet Westpac is maintains a resurgence in hours worked is on the cards “in line with the bounce back that we saw in Victoria following its extended lock down last year”.

While Aird stated that unemployment will only return to pre-Delta levels in 12 months time, Westpac forecast the rate will be “back to 4.9% by year’s end.”

The latest labour force data, covering the shutdowns experienced through July, is due Thursday.

That report won’t predict the future of Australia’s economic recovery, but it may outline just how far the nation must climb.