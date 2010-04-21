How 'Economic Crisis' Took Over The News Cycle

News about the economy is back above the fold.



In one of his first posts for Yahoo!’s new blog, The Newsroom, former Politico reporter Michael Calderone points us to the Project For Excellence in Journalism’s News Coverage Index, which indicates that the “economic crisis” dominated last week’s news cycle, filling 16% of the multi-platform newshole. The economy last led the newshole the week of March 29-April 4 at 10%, according to the study.

Pew’s research cites a number of storylines that helped put the economy back on top: economists’ inability to call the end of the recession; the stock market surging past the 11,000 mark for the first time since Sept. 2008; European leaders heading off a credit default in Greece.

Of course Friday’s blockbuster story that the SEC had filed fraud charges against Goldman Sachs didn’t hurt. Stories about the financial sector made up 19% of the economic newshole, the study shows.

But what does it all mean?

Pew says it’s creating “a sometimes confusing diagnosis of the nation’s economic health.”

Take Meredith Vieira’s opening remarks from an April 13 Today Show segment: “Mixed messages: the Dow hits 11,000 for the first time in a year and a half, on the same day experts warn that it is premature to declare the recession over.”

CNBC’s Jim Cramer begged to differ with her: “Things are getting better and it is not a mixed message…We are seeing a resurgence of large American companies—which is what the Dow is made up of. It’s all positive. I’m not going to say it’s a mixed message.”

And what of all those recent headlines screaming about America’s big economic comeback? It’s hard to tell whether we should we feel excited or cautious.

The other biggest stories last week were the volcano in Iceland, nuclear policy, Tea Parties, and the health care debate. (See chart above.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.