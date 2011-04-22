That New Poll Just Revealed The 11th Huge Sign Of A Slowing Economy

It’s not all that surprising that Obama’s approval rating is in the toilet given high unemployment, the debt, and gas prices.



The one number that really stands out from that huge NYT poll is that 39% of the respondents think the economy is now headed in the wrong direction, a 13% jump in just one month.

And this is April data. The poll was taken from the 15th through the 20th, so whatever caused that major sentiment shift (gas prices?) hasn’t been picked up in any official data yet. Very worrisome.

