6 Significant Economic Datapoints Are Coming Up Today

Lots of economic data is coming up today.
We get 6 significant points.
Here they are, via Yahoo Finance:
- 8:30 AM: Durable Goods: Analysts expect a 3.0% rise.
- 9:00 AM: Case-Shiller: Analysts expect a 10.5% increase.
- 9:00 AM: FHFA Home Price Index
- 10:00 AM: Consumer Confidence: Analyst expect 75.0
- 10:00 AM: New Home Sales: 460K expected
- 10:00 AM: Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index
Bottom line: at a time when the market is thirsting for information, today we’re getting tons.
