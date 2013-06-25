6 Significant Economic Datapoints Are Coming Up Today

Lots of economic data is coming up today.



We get 6 significant points.

Here they are, via Yahoo Finance:

8:30 AM: Durable Goods: Analysts expect a 3.0% rise.

9:00 AM: Case-Shiller: Analysts expect a 10.5% increase.

9:00 AM: FHFA Home Price Index

10:00 AM: Consumer Confidence: Analyst expect 75.0

10:00 AM: New Home Sales: 460K expected

10:00 AM: Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index

Bottom line: at a time when the market is thirsting for information, today we’re getting tons.

