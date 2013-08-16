Check Out What Economy-Class Flying Looked Like In The 1970s

Everyone’s always whining about how flying sucks now compared to the way it used to be.

Judging from the photo below, they might have a point.

This photo was tweeted this morning by Soren Dragsbaek Holm. It’s reportedly a shot of an economy-class cabin on a 747 from the 1960s. (The first 747 flew in January, 1970. It’s possible this photo was taken earlier).

UPDATE: Folks on Reddit think the photo is actually a “staged” version of a 747 cabin, which is certainly possible. The cabin has one fewer seat across than today’s cabins, though, and the luggage compartments are smaller, both of which make the cabin look bigger than today’s. So even if it’s a mock-up, it’s likely close to reality. A saved version of the photo here refers to it as a “mock-up,” so perhaps it was used to educate folks as to what flying on a 747 would be like.

UPDATE 2: And hold everything! The photo actually came from a feature that we did a few days ago. It’s from the Pan-Am archives. Check it and others out here.

Of course, when folks pine for the old days of flying, they ignore how relatively cheap and safe this mode of travel has become. Flying cost an arm and a leg in the 1960s. And there were lots more plane crashes.

If people really wanted comfort and service above price today, they’d pony up for First Class or Business Class. And there would be airlines that sold seats on the basis of comfort and service instead of price. But the truth is that the most important factor for most flyers is price. So we get what we pay for.

SEE ALSO: It’s Time For People Who Whine About Crappy Airline Service To Admit They’re Getting Exactly What They Want

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.