The Economist's Most Popular Cover Of 2012

This morning (EST), The Economist tweeted out its most popular cover of 2012. No surprise, it has to do with Europe, one of the hottest topics of the year.



And no, it’s not the controversial French baguette cover that called the country “The Time Bomb Of Europe.”

Instead, the most popular cover is a plea to Angela Merkel to get the EU’s economy going again.

