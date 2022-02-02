Economists and traders have lashed the RBA for being ‘as dovish as is credibly possible’ in keeping its options open on interest rates

Economists and traders have lashed the RBA for being ‘as dovish as is credibly possible’ for keeping its options open on interest rates. Photo: Getty Images

RBA governor Philip Lowe said a rate rise this year is “plausible” in a speech on Wednesday.

Even still, Lowe remained coy and pointed to scores of variables that could see the board take other routes.

Economists say the central bank is having it both ways, and being “as dovish as is credibly possible”.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe has for the first time since the outset of the pandemic suggested interest rates could lift sooner than is expected under the central bank’s forecast.

Speaking at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Lowe said if faster-than-anticipated wages growth pushes inflation sustainably within the RBA’s 2-3% target band, a rate rise as early as this year is “a plausible scenario”.

In step with the bank’s messaging over the last 12 months, though, Lowe was sure to remain coy, pointing to scores of other possible variables and scenarios that could prompt him to walk the comments back, even as the market suggests otherwise.

“There are a lot of uncertainties both on the supply side and the labour market dynamics. And because inflation’s not that high at the moment, we can wait to see how those uncertainties resolve,” Lowe said, answering questions after a pre-prepared speech.

“If they resolve in one way, then we’ll be raising rates. If they resolve in another way, it’s still quite plausible that the first increase in rates is a year or longer away,” he said.

The speech was his first after returning from the summer break, and he used it to play the field and keep his options open. He spent much of it avoiding commitments to older central bank messaging that a rate hike was still a long way off, while standing firm on the RBA’s bid to remain “patient” on moving to up the cash rate.

On Tuesday, Lowe pointed to the economy’s resilience in the face of Omicron and a recovering labour market as justification for standing firm on the cash rate for the fourteenth straight month, while bringing to an end its quantitative easing program.

The move blind-sided markets, where analysts were all but sure the central bank would finally succumb to the idea of a rate hike in the face of global inflationary pressures, which have in recent months made their way to Australian shores.

Lowe on Tuesday, however, continued on with a thread that has been weaved into each of his public appearances since late last year: Australia doesn’t face the same types of pressures forcing central banks in the US and New Zealand to up rates.

“We don’t want to see inflation too low or too high,” Lowe said a day later, in his pre-prepared speech.

“We will do what is necessary to maintain low and stable inflation, which is important not only in its own right but also as a precondition for a sustained period of full employment.”

In response, traders started to hedge their bets, prompting more aggressive corners of the market to shift their forecasts from a possible rate hike in May, back to June. Economists, meanwhile, have for the most part stuck with betting on a rate hike in August.

As it stands, Lowe and the RBA board is forecasting quarterly wage growth to rise 2.75% this year, and 3% in 2023.

“Based on the evidence we have, it is too early to conclude that inflation is sustainably in the target range,” Lowe said.

“The board is prepared to be patient as it monitors the evolution of the various factors affecting inflation in Australia,” he said.

Economists have since flocked to lash the governor with questions over a lastingly “dovish” outlook.

Westpac’s chief economist and head of research Bill Evans raised the question again on Wednesday, asking why the central bank doesn’t consider current conditions reason enough to move on lifting interest rates.

“The answer is that the condition is for inflation to be sustainably within the band although the governor does not have a specific definition for ‘sustainably’,” Evans said.

“He attributes most of the current lift in inflation to supply side disruptions colliding with strong demand, particularly for goods, and asserts that these rigidities could ease quickly before the more sustainable forces associated with rising wage pressures can take over,” he said.

“He is also convinced that, in the meantime, the highly stimulatory policy settings should be maintained in order to further drive down the unemployment rate and help boost nominal incomes and jobs without running an unacceptable inflation risk.”

Gareth Aird, chief economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, took a harder line, describing the RBA’s outlook as sounding “as dovish as is credibly possible”.

“In other words, the RBA’s central scenario puts inflation sustainably in the target range, but the governor has said that it’s too early to conclude the forecasts will be achieved. That is the nature of forecasts though,” Aird said.

“It is only after the event that you can determine if the forecasts have been achieved.”

“Nonetheless, we expect the inflation, wages and labour market data will be sufficiently strong over coming quarters for the RBA to hike the cash rate in August 2022.”