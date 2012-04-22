Economist Steve Keen Goes After Paul Krugman With A New Presentation

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Post-Keynesian economist Steve Keen really socked it to Paul Krugman in a presentation this weekend in Scotland.If you’re just joining the battle this is a good, albeit wonky, starting point.



Keen refutes first the idea that the creation of credit necessarily leads to crisis, and second the idea (Krugman’s) that banks have nothing to do with debt crises. Instead he offers a theory of good and bad bank behaviour.

We’ve posted the slides from his presentation. Go to his site to see a video of the presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.