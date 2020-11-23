Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman says Biden won't engage in Trump-style boasting — and his team will be unlike the 'quacks and hacks' in the incumbent administration

BI Paul Krugman.

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman said President-elect Joe Biden won’t engage in Trump-style boasting and his team won’t be like the “quacks and hacks” that populate the incumbent administration.

He expects US growth to boom next year, once a COVID-19 vaccine is widely distributed, but warned Biden shouldn’t become complacent about good news on the economic front.

“So even if I’m right about the prospects for a Biden boom, the political benefits of that boom shouldn’t be cause for complacency; they should be harnessed in the service of fixing America for the long run,” he wrote in a New York Times op-ed.

Biden and his representatives should not hesitate to call out Republicans when they try to cripple the economy, Krugman said.

Krugman said while no one is certain which of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates will be the first to roll out, he is optimistic about the US economy “roaring back” once widespread distribution is underway. But most other economists expect the recovery path to be more drawn-out as a result of scarring unemployment and closed businesses.

Unlike the 2008 financial crisis, he said households were not burdened by heavy debt at the start of the pandemic. And while net worth took a brief hit, Americans saved up a lot and accumulated substantial liquid assets.



That means pent-up demand will inevitably lead to a surge in spending and “suggests that Joe Biden will eventually preside over a soaring, ‘morning in America’-type recovery,” he said.

“Biden and his surrogates shouldn’t hesitate to call out Republicans, both in Washington and in state governments, when they try to sabotage the economy â€” which, of course, they will,” Krugman wrote. “I won’t even be surprised if we see GOP efforts to impede the wide distribution of a vaccine.”

He warned Biden should not become complacent over good economic news, since short-terms booms don’t do much for long-term prosperity. Rebuilding of infrastructure, conditions of US families, and climate change concerns will all need consistent handling, he said.

“So even if I’m right about the prospects for a Biden boom, the political benefits of that boom shouldn’t be cause for complacency; they should be harnessed in the service of fixing America for the long run.”

“And the fact that Biden may be able to do that is reason for hope.”



