Economist Group Buys DC Online Lobby Firm For $42 Million

The Economist Group, owner of Capitol Hill paper Roll Call, acquired Capitol Advantage, a company that makes digital tools for political lobbying, for $43 million. Capital Advantage will become part of the Roll Call Group, which includes the well-known DC trade paper and a wire service, as well as political information services Briefing Room and GalleryWatch. Capitol Advantage has three main products: Congress At Your Fingertips, a directory of Congress and staff, CapwizXC, software for online organising, and Knowlegis, digital tools for lobbying.



The privately-held Economist Group owns The Economist newspaper, Economist.com, and CFO magazine, as well as Roll Call.

