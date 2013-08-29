The Economist's New Cover On Syria Is Not Subtle

The Economist is out with a new cover today advocating a clear position on potential military action in Syria.

“Hit him hard,” the cover reads. The text is on top of a picture of President Bashar al-Assad’s face, on top of a backdrop of Syrians among the dead in the 2.5-year long civil war.

The cover comes as Western nations are said to be preparing a military response for the latest chemical weapons attack in the country, which both the UK and U.S. governments have said were carried out by the Assad regime.

Here’s the cover:

