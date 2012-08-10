The Latest Economist Cover Goes After Merkel's Anti-Euro Policy

The cover of this week’s economist is darkly comedic, effectively dissing Angela Merkel for viewpoitnts and policies that are doing little to address the raging European crisis.



It begs the question every analyst is asking right now: Is Merkel tempted to risk a euro collapse for Germany’s own benefit?

From the Economist (via @FGoria):

Photo: The Economist

