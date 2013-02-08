The Two Most Expensive Cities In The World Are On The Same Pacific Island

Today’s daily chart compares the cost of living in cities around the world. The annual index compiled by our sister company, the Economist Intelligence Unit, shows Tokyo has reclaimed its place as the world’s priciest place to live in. Japan’s capital has ranked first in 14 out of the past 20 years. Only Zurich (which was first last year thanks to its strong currency), Paris and Oslo have also come first in this period. The index is a weighted average of the prices of 160 products and services, with New York’s figure set to 100 to provide a base for comparisons. See the full article for a ranking of selected cities, and where they placed five and 10 years ago.

Photo: The Economist

