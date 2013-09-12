The Record-Breaking Verizon Bond Deal Is Bigger Than These 7 Economies

MarketWatch bond reporter Ben Eisen points out that the Verizon bond deal — the largest corporate bond offering ever, at $US49 billion — is bigger than the entire economy of Luxembourg (which sports a GDP of $US42 billion, according to the IMF).

To put the offering further into perspective, here are a few other economies smaller than the size of the Verizon deal, which prices today:

Honduras (GDP $US38 billion)

Latvia (GDP $US37 billion)

Afghanistan (GDP $US31.8 billion)

Democratic Republic of Congo (GDP $US27.5 billion)

Jamaica (GDP $US25.2 billion)

Cyprus (GDP $US23.6 billion)

