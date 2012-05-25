This Economics Textbook Has Some Fascinating Things To Say About The Antichrist

The Antichrist and the Devil

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If mainstream economics isn’t to your liking, here’s an alternative.The New York Times‘ education column has an interesting article on “how [public] scholarship programs have been twisted to benefit private schools at the expense of the neediest children.” The lengthy piece, written by Stephanie Saul, had this interesting nugget about Georgia’s private school system:



Most of the private schools are religious…Many of those schools adhere to a fundamentalist brand of Christianity. A commonly used sixth-grade science text retells the creation story contained in Genesis, omitting any other explanation. An economics book used in some high schools holds that the Antichrist — a world ruler predicted in the New Testament — will one day control what is bought and sold.

This sounds like a lot like the “beast” that appears in the book of Revelation.

Fortunately, according to Revelation 13:16-18, you can engage in commerce by wearing the “mark of the beast,” or the number 666:

And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive the mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is six hundred threescore and six.

Some people worry about contagion. Some people worry about hyperinflation. Some people worry about the Antichrist.

If you know how to get a copy the economic s text referred to in the New York Times article, please email me at [email protected]

[h/t Greg Mankiw]

SEE ALSO: The Most Important Finance Books Ever Written >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.