There are a lot of job openings for economists with PhDs

There were about 3,309 job openings for economists in 2015, an increase of 258 openings from the year before.

The American Economic Association maintains a job opening database listing positions both inside and outside academia for applicants with doctoral degrees in economics. In advance of their annual meeting from January 3 through January 5, the AEA shared with Business Insider a draft report showing the number of job openings for economists in each year going back to 2000. We first saw mention of this report in an Inside Higher Ed post (via Stephanie Kelton) from Tuesday morning.

Here’s the number of job openings for economists in each year going back to 2000:

