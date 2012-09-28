Economics Majors Are The Most Promiscuous Of All College Students

Photo: Daily Bail

Economics students probably do it daily, according to UK site StudentBeans.com.The site asked 4,656 sexually active students from more than 100 universities across the UK.



The result was that economics majors were found to have slept with an average of 4.88 partners since starting university.

Runners-up were social workers (4.7 partners), followed by marketing students (4.57 partners).

And who’s getting shut down?

Environmental science majors came up last, having only bedded 1.71 partners — even lower than theology students’ 2.13 partners.

Click here to see the full table.

