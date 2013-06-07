Economic Uncertainty Is Plummeting

We keep seeing various indications people are feeling better about the economy, with consumer confidence returning to pre-recession levels.



Still, a longstanding canard has been that pervading “uncertainty” has stifled a stronger recovery.

Over the last five months, however, economic uncertainty has taken a nosedive. Researchers at Stanford and the University of Chicago charted it out.

Here’s their larger index, based on the volume of news articles discussing economic uncertainty, CBO reports, and Fed forecasting.

We’re basically at a three year low for economic uncertainty. Sure paints a pretty picture, but it remains to be seen if this means growth will soon be upon us.

