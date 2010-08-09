Now This Explains Why Everyone Thinks Europe Is Fine And The US Is Screwed

Trying to wrap your head around the sudden reversal in sentiment from “Europe is toast” to “The US is screwed”?



Look no further than this chart.

The latest European Strategy report from Morgan Stanley’s Graham Secker offers this nice chart of the newsflow in the US and in Europe. Specifically it looks at the four-week moving average of economic “surprises.”

As you can see, it’s the US where the data keeps missing on the downside. In Europe, the surprises remain on the upside.

Note this is the opposite of what we were seeing in the early part of the year, when Europe was in the negative, and the US was still regularly showing upside surprises.

In other words, it’s not just a matter of perception. The data really has become more disappointing.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

