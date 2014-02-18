Economic Sentiment Slides In Germany

The latest ZEW survey of economic sentiment is out.

The numbers show sentiment deteriorating:

Economic Expectations for Germany have declined in February 2014. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment has decreased by 6.0 points and now stands at a level of 55.7 points (historical average: 24.5 points). The cautious expectations in this month’s survey are likely to be caused by some uncertainties which came to the fore recently. Weak employment figures as well as some damped leading indicators have, for instance, caused concern in the US that the current economic upswing could lose momentum. Furthermore, the volatile capital markets in some emerging economies reflect uncertainties regarding their economic prospects in the medium term.