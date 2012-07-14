Here's A Complete Roundup Of This Week's Economic Data Deluge

Data out this week was modestly robust, with better readings of consumer credit, job openings, and first time unemployment claims (although that may have been impacted by the July 4 holiday). 

Here’s what you need to know.

Econ Recap

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Bloomberg

