Here are the 9 economic relief programs the Fed is using to combat coronavirus fallout

Liu Jie/Xinhua/Getty Images A man wearing a mask walks past the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington D.C., the United States, on April 29, 2020.

The Federal Reserve’s array of lending facilities propped up credit markets and eased fears of default as the coronavirus continued to rage across the US.

Working alongside the Treasury Department, the central bank’s programs target financial pressures in state and local governments, corporations, and small businesses.

Here are the nine relief programs created by the Fed through March and April.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

The Federal Reserve unveiled a spate of emergency lending programs through March and April to lift credit stresses and improve market functioning.

In the following months, the facilities lifted stocks and bonds alike, opened up much-needed credit pools, and boosted liquidity throughout the financial sector. Several of the programs are also backstopped by the Treasury, leaving billions of dollars in loans on the table for eligible corporations, small businesses, and governments.

Here are the nine unprecedented relief facilities created by the Fed and how they intend to keep the economy afloat through the deepest recession in nearly a century.



Read more:

A proprietary Bank of America indicator points to 20%-plus gains in the stock market over the next year. Here’s what the firm recommends buying now ahead of the rally.



Primary Dealer Credit Facility

Reuters The entrance to JPMorgan Chase’s international headquarters on Park Avenue is seen in New York

Treasury support: None

Launch date: March 20

This program buys assets ranging from corporate debt to mortgage-backed securities from major banks and brokerages. The assets are set to be sold back after a specific amount of time, allowing firms to trade securities for cash and avoid immediate cash flow pressures.

Money Market Fund Liquidity Facility

Karen Bleier/AFT/Getty Images This November 15, 2011 photo shows vehicles as they drive by the US Treasury Building in Washington, DC.

Treasury support: $US10 billion

Launch date: March 23

The MMFLF supports the Fed’s purchases of high-quality assets including government bonds and commercial paper. Purchases are made from money market mutual funds.

Commercial Paper Funding Facility

Treasury support: $US10 billion

Launch date: April 14

This facility will purchase short-dated debt from companies and governments to lift credit pressures and help firms continue operating through the economic freeze.

Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility

Associated Press A man wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus on his forehead as he walks past a closed store in the Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington, Thursday, May 21, 2020. The District of Columbia is under a stay-home order for all residents in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Treasury support: None

Launch date: April 16

This program works in tandem with the Treasury’s Paycheck Protection Program, allowing the Fed to buy debt backed by PPP loans and lift banks’ liquidity constraints.

Municipal Liquidity Facility

Associated Press/Nam Y. Huh The Chicago skyline is seen during sunset on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012.

Treasury support: $US35 billion

Announcement date: May 26

The MLF allows state and local governments to sell short-term bonds to the central bank to shore up cash for relief efforts. Illinois became the first state to tap the credit pool on June 3.

Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images A person walks their dog in the empty streets in front of the New York Stock Exchange in the Wall Street Financial District of Manhattan New York May 19, 2020.

Treasury support: $US50 billion

Launch date: Not yet open

The PMCCF is slated to directly purchase investment-grade corporate bonds. The program’s announcement in March immediately buoyed the credit market and eased fears of near-term defaults.

Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility

Treasury support: $US25 billion

Launch date: May 12

Backing up the aforementioned corporate-debt facility, the SMCCF targets bonds and bond exchange-traded funds on the secondary market. The Fed’s first week of purchases took in $US1.3 billion worth of ETFs.

Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility

Eric Raptosh Photography/Getty Images

Treasury support: $US10 billion

Launch date: Not yet open

This facility will buy up securities backed by consumer debt, including student loans, small business loans, and car loans.

Main Street Lending Program

Treasury support: $US75 billion

Announcement date: Not yet open

This program will work alongside banks to lend to US companies with fewer than 15,000 employees or less than $US5 billion in annual revenue. The Fed expanded the program, which can lend up to $US600 billion, on April 30 to include larger businesses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.