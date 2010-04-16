15 Burning Questions That Define The Future Of The Economy

As a result of the financial crisis, countries around the world have had to bailout their financial systems and the result has been swooning government deficits.

Those deficits are funded by debt sales, of which thus far there has been an appetite. Some are suggesting the Fed is propping up U.S. auctions already. Further, some auctions are showing signs of flimsiness. Banks, which already have troubled balance sheets that could be hiding further problems, are expected to mop up more and more government securities.

If appetite was to decrease for key developed economies, government spending could be endangered, forcing another economic downturn, of which there would be no stimulus to save the economy.