GET PSYCHED: A Big Batch Of Data Is About To Come Out

If it were snowing, we’d say a blizzard of data is coming out.Alas…



Here’s what’s coming up. Numbers from Soleil Securities

* 08:30 US PPI (Jan); consensus +0.8%

* 08:30 US PPI ex Food & Energy (Jan); consensus +0.2%

* 08:30 US Housing Starts (Jan); consensus 539K

* 08:30 US Building Permits (Jan); consensus 562K

* 09:15 US Industrial Production (Jan); consensus +0.5%

* 09:15 US Capacity Utilization (Jan); consensus 76.3%

* 10:30 US DOE Crude Inventories (11-Feb); consensus n/a

* 14:00 US FOMC Minutes (26-Jan); actual —; consensus —

