GET PSYCHED: We're Finally About To Get A Bunch Of Economic Data Today

It’s been too long. Since two Friday’s ago, when we got that bewildering jobs report, we’ve been crawling through the economic desert, with nary a drop of decent macro data.



Today that ends.

At 8:30 we get the inflation appetizer, with the PPI. Core is expected to come in at 0.2%. That’ll be interesting, though it doesn’t hold a candle to tomorrow’s CPI.

Also at 8:30 is retail sales for November. This number has everyone on edge. Economists are looking for 0.5% growth, and 0.6% growth ex-autos. It’s a biggies.

Then at 10:00 we have business inventories, and at 2:15 we get the new FOMC statement, which probably won’t contain anything new.

Also this morning, at 7:15, notes Calculated Risk, the NFIB small business optimism survey is out. It’s been pessimistic for a while, though it was reported recently that the hiring index will show a positive number for the first time in ages.

Grab a coffee.

