GET PSYCHED: We're Finally About To Get A Bunch Of Economic Data Today

Joe Weisenthal
It’s been too long. Since two Friday’s ago, when we got that bewildering jobs report, we’ve been crawling through the economic desert, with nary a drop of decent macro data.

Today that ends.

  • At 8:30 we get the inflation appetizer, with the PPI.  Core is expected to come in at 0.2%. That’ll be interesting, though it doesn’t hold a candle to tomorrow’s CPI.
  • Also at 8:30 is retail sales for November. This number has everyone on edge. Economists are looking for 0.5% growth, and 0.6% growth ex-autos. It’s a biggies.
  • Then at 10:00 we have business inventories, and at 2:15 we get the new FOMC statement, which probably won’t contain anything new.

Also this morning, at 7:15, notes Calculated Risk, the NFIB small business optimism survey is out. It’s been pessimistic for a while, though it was reported recently that the hiring index will show a positive number for the first time in ages.

Grab a coffee.

