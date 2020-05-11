A 2nd wave of US virus cases will plunge the economy into a depression, Moody's economist says

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A second wave of coronavirus cases would quash hopes for a swift recovery and push the US into a depression, Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told CNBC on Friday.

States have begun reopening their economies to keep businesses afloat, but public-health experts have said that a return to pre-virus norms could drive a surge in new infections.

Zandi defined a depression as at least a year of unemployment above 10%. Labour-market data released Friday showed that the joblessness rate spiked to 14.7% in April.

The US economy sits in “quicksand” until a vaccine can reverse the damage to consumer confidence and business operations, Zandi added.

What many view as the cure to the current economic downturn could spur a far worse outcome, said Mark Zandi, Moody’s chief economist.

Several states have begun rolling back restrictions to reinvigorate economies slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. The gradual reopenings are meant to keep businesses afloat and stem additional job losses, but public-health experts have said that a premature return to norms risks a second wave of infections. Zandi shares the concern, telling CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Friday that another outbreak would mean a much slower recovery.

“We may not shut down again, but certainly it will scare people, spook people, and weigh on the economy,” he said. “That would be the fodder for a depression.”



Zandi defined a depression as a year or more with unemployment above 10%.

Recent economic data has suggested that the US is already on its way to a prolonged slump. The Bureau of Labour Statistics reported on Friday that the unemployment rate spiked to 14.7% in April from 4.4% in March, with nonfarm payrolls sinking by 20.5 million. US joblessness is now at its highest since World War II and nearing peaks not seen since the Great Depression.

Hiring could bounce back starting in late May as businesses resume activity, but the lasting risk will weigh on economic activity for months to come, the economist said.



“We’re going to be in quicksand until we get a vaccine because of the uncertainty around the virus and the impact that’s going to have on consumers and businesses,” Zandi added.

Where Zandi sees reason to worry, markets are pricing in a swift rebound from recent lows. Major US indexes have staged a steady rebound from March lows, with the Nasdaq composite recently erasing all year-to-date losses on strong tech earnings.

The strong trends might be appealing to investors, but Zandi said he expected a correction before returning to past highs.

“The market is attaching a pretty high probability to a V-shaped recovery,” he said, adding: “I suspect that the script on this bear market is not over. We’re going to see the market have to reevaluate things at some point.”



