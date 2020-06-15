Morgan Stanley doubles down on forecast for a V-shaped economic recovery by 4th quarter

Reuters A restaurant displays a sign around the corner from SAR High School, which has been shut down due to Coronavirus, in the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., March 3, 2020.

Morgan Stanley boosted its call for a “sharp but short” recession ending by 2021 as economies surge back to pre-pandemic output levels.

The firm told clients in a mid-year review note the global economy is entering a new expansionary phase that’s “more ‘normal’ than appreciated.”

World GDP will bottom out at an 8.6% contraction in the second quarter before swinging to 3% growth by 2021, the team added.

Even if a second wave of virus cases emerges in the fall, Morgan Stanley sees “selective lockdowns” keeping the world from reentering strict lockdowns.

Morgan Stanley is more convinced than ever that the coronavirus recession will be a “sharp but short” blight on the global economy.

The bank doubled down on its call for a V-shaped recovery Sunday, telling clients in a mid-year review note that the cycle is “more ‘normal’ than appreciated.” Despite equities largely erasing year-to-date losses, valuations continue to underprice the chance of a swift turn higher, the team led by Chetan Ahya wrote.

The global economy will roar back to pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter and fuel a strong stock-market bounce into 2021, they added.

“We have greater confidence in our call for a V-shaped recovery, given recent upside surprises in growth data and policy action,” Morgan Stanley said.



The advent of a new expansionary cycle should encourage greater risk-taking in other markets as well, the team wrote. The gap between junk and investment-grade corporate credit will shrink, creating an opportunity for those holding higher-yield bonds. Commodity prices will jump on a return to past output activity, though weaker fundamentals for oil risk a slower bounce-back. Government debt from major economies will enjoy higher yields as investors flock back to riskier assets, according to Morgan Stanley.

The firm cited unprecedented policy relief, debt-reduction stresses, and the pandemic’s sudden-shock nature for its forecast. Global gross domestic product will bottom-out with an 8.6% contraction in the second quarter before turning to 3% growth by the end of the year, the team said. Even if a second wave of COVID-19 infections emerges in the fall, Morgan Stanley sees “selective lockdowns” adequately addressing the risk.

In the bank’s bearish scenario, another outbreak would force a return to strict quarantine orders and stymie reopenings currently taking place around the world. The second plunge in consumer demand would fuel a “double-dip” in global output, the economists wrote.

The bank’s outlook is decidedly more optimistic than others’ warnings of a lengthy bout of economic pain. The International Monetary Fund said last week that its upcoming June forecast will “be very likely worse” than previous figures that already described a deep slump.

Though the Federal Reserve didn’t issue a specific GDP forecast after its June meeting, central bank chairman Jerome Powell cautioned that the labour market is in for a “long road” to recovery. Policymakers also expect near-zero rates to last through 2022 to ensure a smooth rebound.



