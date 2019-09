40-one per cent of Americans believe that the economy is “getting better,” Gallup reports, which is as high as US “economic optimism” has been since Gallup started tracking it in January of 2008. Gallup found that upper income earners, younger people and Democrats were the most optimistic. Here’s the overview chart:



