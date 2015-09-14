28 charts that show how the US changed since rates hit 0%

In the nine years since the Federal Reserve’s last rate hike, the US has gone through a housing-bubble burst, a financial crisis that nearly destroyed the global banking system, the worst recession since the Great Depression, and a slow but steady recovery marked by moderate, consistent growth.

During the darkest days of the crisis, the Fed dropped its benchmark interest rate to near-zero in its emergency effort to bring liquidity to the financial markets and stimulate growth.

Now, the Fed is considering a rate hike by the end of this year. The last time the Fed raised rates was in June 2006, and rates have been kept as close to zero as possible since December 2008.

Here’s how 28 major financial and economic indicators have evolved in the era of zero-interest rates.

