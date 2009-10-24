Economic Hardship Boosting Cialis Sales

Despite weakness in the overall economy, Eli Lilly’s Cialis sales continue to grow in terms of volume.



They’ve also been able to continue hiking prices in the latest quarter.

The surprising strength of Cialis has led some pharma observers to believe that the drug may actually benefit from economic hardship.

Pharma’s Market: On “Squawk Box” this morning, my colleague Carl Quintanilla suggested Cialis’ success may be a function of the recession. People are staying at home more and you know what. The per pill cost of Cialis ain’t cheap but, I guess, it’s slightly less expensive than the cost of two people going out for dinner and a movie. Recently Lilly’s been running full-page newspaper ads with giant coupons for Cialis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.