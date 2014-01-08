Three Significant Economic Events Are Happening Today

Joe Weisenthal
Ben bernanke federal reserve fomcREUTERS/US Federal ReserveNew U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke (R) joins the Board of Governors attending the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, March 28, 2006.

Pay attention: There are three significant economic events happening today.

From CalculatedRisk, they are:

• At 8:15 AM, the ADP Employment Report for December. This report is for private payrolls only (no government). The consensus is for 205,000 payroll jobs added in December, down from 215,000 in November.

• At 2:00 PM, the Fed will release the FOMC Minutes for the Meeting of December 17-18, 2013.

• At 3:00 PM, Consumer Credit for November from the Federal Reserve. The consensus is for credit to increase $US14.2 billion in November.

The minutes from the FOMC decision should be very interesting, as that was the taper meeting.

