Three Significant Economic Events Are Happening Today

Pay attention: There are three significant economic events happening today.

From CalculatedRisk, they are:

• At 8:15 AM, the ADP Employment Report for December. This report is for private payrolls only (no government). The consensus is for 205,000 payroll jobs added in December, down from 215,000 in November.

• At 2:00 PM, the Fed will release the FOMC Minutes for the Meeting of December 17-18, 2013.

• At 3:00 PM, Consumer Credit for November from the Federal Reserve. The consensus is for credit to increase $US14.2 billion in November.