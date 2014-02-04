Two US Economic Events Are Happening Today

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Traders work at Bloomberg terminals on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 13, 2013.

It’s a busy week for the market and economic data, but today will be relatively quiet.

Still there are two notable events:

Via Calculated Risk:

• At 10:00 AM ET, Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories and Orders (Factory Orders) for December. The consensus is for a 1.8% decrease in December orders. • Also at 10:00 AM, the Congressional Budget Office will release its annual Budget and Economic Outlook. The report will include updated economic and budget projections spanning the period from 2014 to 2024.

