6 Big Economic Events Are Happening Today

After yesterday’s big moves in markets, today we get a big day for economic events.Via Bill McBride at Calculated Risk, here they are:

  • Case-Shiller home prices: Analysts expect a 6.8% year-over-year increase.
  • FHFA home prices: Analysts expect a 0.7% rise.
  • January new home sales: Analysts expect sales at a 381K annualized rate.
  • Richmond Fed Manufacturing: Analysts expect a reading of -3, up from -12.
  • Conference Board: Expect an increase to 61.0.
  • Bernanke’s Testimony to Congress: Starts at 10:00 AM.

