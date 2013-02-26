6 Big Economic Events Are Happening Today

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
After yesterday’s big moves in markets, today we get a big day for economic events.Via Bill McBride at Calculated Risk, here they are:
- Case-Shiller home prices: Analysts expect a 6.8% year-over-year increase.
- FHFA home prices: Analysts expect a 0.7% rise.
- January new home sales: Analysts expect sales at a 381K annualized rate.
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing: Analysts expect a reading of -3, up from -12.
- Conference Board: Expect an increase to 61.0.
- Bernanke’s Testimony to Congress: Starts at 10:00 AM.
