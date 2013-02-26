6 Big Economic Events Are Happening Today

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

After yesterday’s big moves in markets, today we get a big day for economic events.Via Bill McBride at Calculated Risk, here they are:



Case-Shiller home prices: Analysts expect a 6.8% year-over-year increase.

FHFA home prices: Analysts expect a 0.7% rise.

January new home sales: Analysts expect sales at a 381K annualized rate.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing: Analysts expect a reading of -3, up from -12.

Conference Board: Expect an increase to 61.0.

Bernanke’s Testimony to Congress: Starts at 10:00 AM.

