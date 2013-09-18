3 Other Bits Of Economic Data That Have Nothing To Do With The Fed

Obviously today is “Fed Day” as the world waits to see whether Bernanke & Co. will start to slow the pace of Large-Scale Asset Purchases (also known as QE).

In the meantime, there are a few other economic datapoints coming that could be interesting.

Here they are, via Calculated Risk:

• 7:00 AM ET, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) will release the results for the mortgage purchase applications index. • At 8:30 AM, Housing Starts for August. The consensus is for total housing starts to increase to 915 thousand (SAAR) in August. • During the day, the AIA’s Architecture Billings Index for August(a leading indicator for commercial real estate).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.