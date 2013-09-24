Four Interesting Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

From

Calculated Risk, here’s a quick look at the data that’s coming out today.

The housing-related data at 9 AM should be particularly interesting.

• 9:00 AM ET, the S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index for July. Although this is the July report, it is really a 3 month average for closings in May, June and July. The consensus is for a 12.4% year-over-year increase in the Composite 20 index (NSA).

• Also at 9:00 AM, the FHFA House Price Index for July 2013. The consensus is for a 0.7% increase.

• 10:00 AM, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for September. The consensus is for the index

to decrease to 80.0 from 81.5.

• Also at 10:00 AM, the Richmond Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity for September. The consensus is for a reading of 10.5 for this survey, down from 14 in August (Above zero is expansion).