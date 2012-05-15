Some Big-Time Economic Data Is Coming Up Today

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We’ve been experiencing something of an economic data drought lately.Last week was very light numbers-wise, and we didn’t have anything yesterday.



The floodgates begin to open today.

Calculated Risk has a good preview, but the basic schedule is: Empire Fed, CPI, and Retail Sales at 8:30. Homebuilder Sentiment at 10:00.

All of these are interesting. We’re particularly interested in the Empire Fed, to get a read on manufacturing, and Homebuilder Sentiment.

The general trend in homebuilder sentiment is up (though there have been fits and starts) and the stock market has been particularly bullish on homebuilders this year. Ongoing strength in that category would be significant.

Obviously we’ll be covering all of the data LIVE.

