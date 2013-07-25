3 Key Economic Reports Are Coming Up

We’re about to get a pulse check on the state of American jobs and business investment.



From Calculated Risk’s Bill McBride:

• At 8:30 AM ET, the initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for an increase to 341 thousand from 334 thousand last week.

• Also at 8:30 AM, the Durable Goods Orders for June from the Census Bureau. The consensus is for a 1.5% increase in durable goods orders.

• At 11:00 AM, the Kansas City Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity for July. The consensus is for a reading of 0 for this survey, up from minus 5 in June (Above zero is expansion).

