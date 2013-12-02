It's Going To Be A Very Busy Week For The US Economy

Happy December!

We hope you’re well rested and no longer in a Thanksgiving food coma. You’re going to need all the energy you can muster for the week ahead, as it’s jam-packed with economic data. And actually that starts tonight!

As it’s the first day of the month, today is PMI Day, when manufacturing data from all around the world starts coming out, starting first with Asia. Early tomorrow morning we get European manufacturing data, followed by the US ISM at 10:00 AM ET on Monday.

Also tomorrow we get construction spending.

On Tuesday we get light vehicle sales for November, which tend to be a good indicator of how the job market performed for the month.

Wednesday we get the ADP Jobs report (a preview to Friday’s jobs report), as well as ISM Non-Manufacturing and New Home Sales.

Thursday, as always, brings initial jobless claims. Also the 2nd revision of Q3 GDP comes out.

And then Friday, of course, is the big Non-Farm Payrolls report for November. Per Calculated Risk, analyst expect 180,000 new jobs, and the unemployment rate to fall to 7.2%.

For more details on all this data, check out Calculated Risk.

