Here Are 4 Events That Could Move Markets Today

Photo: toffehoff/Flickr

U.S. futures are pointing to a flat open this morning. But all of that could change based on the outcomes of three crucial economic reports. Also, all eyes will be in Washington.Here are the big events via Calculated Risk’s Bill McBride:



At 7:00 AM ET, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) will release the results for the mortgage purchase applications index.

Also at 8:30 AM, Durable Goods Orders for January from the Census Bureau. The consensus is for a 4.0% decrease in durable goods orders.

At 10:00 AM, Pending Home Sales Index for January. The consensus is for a 3.0% increase in the index.

Also at 10:00 AM, Repeat to House: Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will deliver the “Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress”, Before the Committee on Financial Services, U.S. House of Representatives

